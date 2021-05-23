'Few reports' of heart issue in US young people after vaccine

'Few reports' of heart issue in US young people after vaccineSunday, May 23, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US health authorities said they were looking into a small number of reports of heart inflammation among some younger people who received COVID vaccines, with no clear link established for the moment.
There were "relatively few reports of myocarditis," primarily in adolescents and young adults, following doses of mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
"Most cases appear to be mild, and follow-up of cases is ongoing," the CDC said, adding that reports were more often from males who had gotten their second dose.
The agency did not publish detailed information such as the number of reports or the ages of those affected.
"Within CDC safety monitoring systems, rates of myocarditis reports... following COVID-19 vaccination have not differed from expected baseline rates," CDC added.
The United States started in mid-May allowing children aged 12-15 to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy