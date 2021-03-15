Fewer people for COVID vaccine at St Joseph's Hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fewer people gathered this morning outside St Joseph's Hospital in Kingston for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being administered to select groups in the population.

The hospital is administering vaccines primarily to private health care professionals.

However, on Saturday, there was a large crowd outside the facility as some health care workers turned up without appointments and those with appointments took their elderly family members and parents to be vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness subsequently issued a pubic service announcement advising that for the period Sunday, March 14 to Friday, March 19, 2021 only health care workers and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force will be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health ministry said people who are not in these categories should not present themselves at any of the vaccination sites across the island.