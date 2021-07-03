Fewer visits to health facilities resulted in more surgeries in 2020 - Longmore

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The adjustments that had to be made in the public healthcare system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an overall 34.4 per cent reduction in outpatient visits and a 6.2 reduction in 'any visits” in 2020.

This was pointed out by Government Senator, Dr Saphire Longmore, during her contribution to the 2021/2022 State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday.

At the same time, Longmore pointed out that there was a 4.9 per cent reduction in total births, a 7.5 per cent increase in total surgeries, and a 16.3 per cent reduction in hospital admissions during the year.

Longmore noted that hospitals were able to undertake some of the elective surgeries that they previously had to postpone, because fewer persons were turning up at healthcare facilities as a result of the pandemic.

“The message that is taken here is that despite the challenges brought to a health system limited by decades-old challenges, this Administration stepped up and managed not just a pandemic, but saw to the healthcare needs for our people,” Longmore stated.

She said there were 2,836,758 visits to public health facilities in 2020, compared to 3.3 million visits in 2019. Additionally, she said that there were 1.8 million visits to health centres in 2020, compared to two million in 2019. She said the number was still greater than the five-year average of 1.6 million.

“This decrease in hospital visits was mainly due to the reduction in outpatient visits. It is of note that total surgical operations actually increased in 2020 to 52,115 compared to 34,342 the previous year. Additionally, there were 145,000 admissions for care and assisted in-delivery of 34,259 births,” Longmore shared.

A psychiatrist by training, Longmore said strategic changes were made to the operations of public healthcare facilities “to ensure continuity of care of our patients' adequate infection prevention control and for the general public health response”.

“These included the use of telemedicine for continued care for patients previously seen in hospital outpatient clinics and health centers. Indeed some had their prescriptions delivered; particularly the elderly patients were also given longer appointments and prescriptions. Where possible, some services were curtailed to assist in a general response,” Longmore explained.

“For example, dental staff were assigned to the emergency operation centres in parishes as well as to do swabbing for COVID-19 tests,” she said.