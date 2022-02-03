Field hospital for COVID-19 patients opens at Savanna-la-Mar Hospital

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, on Wednesday, officially opened a field hospital on the grounds of the Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospital in Westmoreland.

The Minister said that the 50-bed capacity facility, which will accommodate coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, will help to ease the pressure on the main hospital.

“The threat of COVID still exists, so the field hospital that we put out here today is a proactive move to manage treatment. Our doctors… our nurses… continue to be on the front lines where they continue to prepare themselves. As a Government and as a region, we appreciate and understand the pressures on this institution here in Westmoreland and the need to expand facilities to provide care to those who need it,” he pointed out.

Construction of the field hospital began last November, with the project costing $35.4 million.

It includes a reinforced concrete structure, a weather-haven tent and permanent bathroom facilities.

Tufton said there is potential for the field hospital to be expanded in the future.

Construction of the field hospital was made possible through donations from Chief Executive Officer of Jamaican Medical Cannabis Company Group, Diane Scott, and Chairman of Arc Manufacturing and Arc Properties Limited, Norman Horne.

The Minister commended Chairman of the Western Regional Health Authority, Eric Clarke, for his efforts in bringing the project to reality.

During the ceremony, Tufton also unveiled four mobile clinics, which will go to each of the four regional health authorities across the island.

“The buses have been retrofitted for use in the Ministry of Health's community COVID-19 vaccination programme and will be able to go into remote rural communities, so persons can get vaccinated,” he said.