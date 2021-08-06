File and exhibits in the assassination of Haitian president handed over to court officials

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The file and exhibits relating to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise has been handed over to the Cabinet of Instruction, nearly a month after he was gunned down at his private residence on July 7.

The documents were handed over earlier this week following 25 days of investigation, interrogation and searches in the killing of Moise, who was shot at least 12 times when armed gunmen raided his home. His wife, Martine, who was also injured during the incident, said the gunmen had come looking for a specific document and had been in communication with a Spanish-speaking person on the telephone during the ordeal.

Law enforcement authorities say it is now up to the Dean of the Court of First Instance (TPI) of Port-au-Prince, Bernard Sainvi to choose a judge to investigate the matter further.

It was expected that this would have been done on Thursday during a meeting of judges even as media reports indicate that two judges contacted by the Dean have already shown a reluctance to investigate the case.

At least 44 people, including 16 former Colombian soldiers, have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Moïse.

Among those detained is Christan Emmanuel Sanon, said to be one of the masterminds behind the killing. The authorities said they were also searching for several other people, as the probe continues into who financed the operation and gave the order to assassinate the president.