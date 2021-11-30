Final phase of Chapelton Hospital's expansion to be completed with $112m contract

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Work is expected to begin shortly for phase two of renovation works at the Chapelton Community Hospital in Clarendon, valued at $112 million.

According to the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), the work will involve the completion of the renovation and expansion of the existing hospital to include new ceiling, walls, flooring, four additional doctor offices, improved bathroom facilities for patients and staff, completion works to the new 22-bed ward, expanded waiting area, and associated electrical, mechanical and plumbing works.

The first phase of the developmental project was financed with US$1 million which was donated by United States-based Push Start Foundation head and Clarendon-born businesswoman, Beverley Nichols.

On Thursday, November 26, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who toured the hospital, announced that the Government awarded a $112 million contract for the second and final phase of work for the facility.

“It is a good thing, as community health is very important. This is a very important institution in northern Clarendon and we are focused on outreach and reaching the people at their level rather than them travelling long distances. A number of critical services, including dental services, will be improved, inpatient care, more beds, about 40 or so beds and of course more personnel. Very importantly, when it is completed, you will have a 24 hour a day, seven days a week hospital service here in northern Clarendon,” Tufton said.

“This is very important because it means that Jamaicans, the residents in these parts can get hospital service on call. So we will not only do outreach in the community but people can go to the institution any time, day or night and get service” he added.

The minister urged the contractor, Cenitech Engineering Solutions Limited, to complete the work on time and within budget.

In the meantime, residents have been able to access the hospital services at the Summerfield Community Centre which is also in Clarendon.