Finance Minister announces changes to Jamaican banknotes

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Jamaican Prime Ministers Michael Manley and Edward Seaga will appear together on a newly-created $2,000 bank note that will be released into circulation later this year.

Additionally, all national heroes whose images were removed from bank notes will have their images restored in a major overhaul of the country’s bank notes.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke as he opened the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The minister told the House that the government had taken a decision to honour the vision of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga who advocated for the country’s bank notes to bear the images of the national heroes. Several of them had their images removed from bank notes over the years as the notes they were on were phased out.

With seven national heroes and four deceased prime ministers and only six bank notes, Clarke said it was necessary for two images to appear together. The exception is the country’s first national hero, Marcus Garvey, who will appear alone on the upgraded $100 bank note.

Before announcing that Manley and Seaga will appear together on the new $2,000 bank note, Clarke noted that Jamaica went through a near civil war experience in the 1970s when Manley was prime minister and Seaga was Opposition leader. That experience, he said, deeply scarred the national consciousness, “with electoral contests becoming overtly violent in nature”.

“Remarkably, through civil society and political leadership our country stepped back from the brink,” Clarke stated.

He pointed out that the scars of this period have healed, but highlighted that persons who lived through this period are “still with us and families who lost loved ones, who were displaced, who lost homes and jobs due to conflict are still with us”.

“They remember. They hurt,” said Clarke.

“And in many cases, those wounds and those feelings run deep. We validate those experiences wherever they exist as authentic and sincere,” he added.

He questioned whether the country should continue to conduct its affairs in a manner that perpetuates this hurt and bequeath unto future generations strife and division, or should instead seek constructive, real and symbolic ways of forging unity, peace and love.

“We must restore unity in the country and there was no better way to do it than to have the political rivals appearing together on the $2,000 note,” Clarke stated.

He told the House that consent was given by both the Manley and Seaga families for them to appear together.

“We are therefore pleased that the Most Honourable Michael Manley and the Most Honourable Edward Seaga who were contemporaries and rivals, will appear together on the new $2,000 bank note,” Clarke said to sustained applause from both sides of the House.

Meanwhile, former Prime Ministers Hugh Shearer and Donald Sangster will appear together on the upgraded $5,000 note while national heroes Sam Sharpe and Nanny of the Maroons will appear together on the upgraded $500 note.

The upgraded $1,000 bank note will feature the images of national heroes, founding fathers and cousins, Norman Manley and Sir Alexander Bustamante.

National Heroes Paul Bogle and George William Gordon will appear together on the upgraded $50 note.