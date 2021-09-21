Finishing, a concern for Vere man-of-the-match Alton Lewis

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Vere United came away unscathed from their first ever quarterfinal game in the Jamaica Premier League after they drew 1-1 with Tivoli Gardens at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday.

The team has conceded the least number of goals in the league this season, but they have also scored the fewest goals of all the teams remaining in the competition.

Whilst their defensive strength has taken them this far, goals are going to be needed to take them further in the competition.

This is something not lost on their central defender Alton Lewis, who picked up the man-of-the-match award in the draw at the weekend.

“We got a lot of chances to win the game either 1-0 or 2-0 but we just have to give thanks, go back to the training ground and come again,” Lewis said.

Lewis insists that emphasis in training has to be on scoring goals ahead of the return leg, make-or-break game of the season, on Wednesday.

“We have to work on our finishing at training. We are getting chances but we are just not scoring, so we have to work on that.”

Lewis admitted that some of his teammates were a bundle of nerves ahead of the first leg last season, having never played playoff football before.

“The players are focused, a few of them were a little bit nervous, but we motivated each other. Almost all of us are playing in the playoffs for the first time.”

Their captain Ricardo Campbell, who has been the main man in defence for most of the season, has not played since picking up an ankle injury which forced him off the field in the game against Mount Pleasant in the regular season and Lewis admits that he is missed.

“We miss him a lot. He is a good captain. He talks to us well, organizes the team well, and we miss him very, very bad.”

Campbell remains doubtful for the contest and will be a game-time decision, according to head coach Donovan Duckie.