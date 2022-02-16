Finland joins NDC Pipeline Accelerator Multi-Donor Trust Fund

WASHINGTON, CMC – Finland has pledged five million euros (approximately US$5. 6 million) to the Inter-American Development Bank's NDC Pipeline Accelerator Multi-Donor Trust Fund (ACL) that assists Latin America and the Caribbean deal with the impact of climate change.

“Our region is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. That's why, at the IDB, we have made climate action an urgent

priority and a central pillar of our Vision 2025 agenda.

“We thank Finland for supporting this important work and, through its contribution, making possible the development of a robust pipeline

of projects that can move the needle on the Paris Climate Agreement in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said IDB President, Mauricio Claver-Carone.

“The IDB´s track record in promoting investments to mitigate and adapt to climate change in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) is

impressive. Finland is pleased to join the Trust Fund to accelerate climate action particularly for the most vulnerable nations in the Caribbean and Central America”, said Finland's Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.

The IDB said that the contribution makes Finland the newest partner of the ACL, an instrument that enables the IDB and its partners to support the planning, designing and preparing investments in infrastructure, agriculture, and land-use management, in pursuit of progress on climate change in the LAC.

The Fund helps countries align public and private investments with sustainable development objectives and their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Climate Agreement. It is a critical instrument for financing climate action that has been successful in crowding in additional capital.

Since its inception, for every dollar invested in the ACL, US$74 of resources have been mobilised and US$1,122 of markets have been

unlocked. IDB said that climate change is a central priority for the financial institution, one highlighted in its institutional strategy and the pillars of Vision 2025: Reinvest in the Americas, the IDB's blueprint for stimulating recovery and reigniting economic and social development in LAC.

At COP26 in Glasgow last November, the IDB announced that all new operations will be fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement by

2023, with the goal of helping countries in the region address climate change issues and promote sustainable recovery for all. It also set a climate target of providing US$24 billion for climate and green finance over the next four years.

Since its launch in 2017, the upstream work and multisectoral approach of the ACL has been well received by clients and partners.

To date, the ACL has received US$20.08 million from donors including the Austrian Federal Ministry of Finance, the Netherlands' Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the Nordic Development Fund, and the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ACL has committed resources for 36 technical cooperation projects for US$14.31 million. Projects range from implementing and updating the Integrated Resource and Resilience Plan (IRRP) for Barbados, a key planning tool to fulfil the country's NDC ambition, to the Green Hydrogen Initiative that will provide strategic support for the decarbonisation of the energy sector in the region.