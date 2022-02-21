Finland skier suffers 'frozen penis' in Olympics race

Finland skier suffers 'frozen penis' in Olympics raceMonday, February 21, 2022
Finland skier Remi Lindholm said he suffered “unbearable” pain after his penis froze during a race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China over the weekend.
"It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through,” Lindholm said, revealing that he had to use a heat pack after the race to help 'thaw out' the affected area.
According to reports, Lindholm was competing in the men's 50km cross country skiing race when the unfortunate occurrence happened.
"You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished," the 24-year-old told BBC News.
Lindholm's race lasted approximately one hour and 16 minutes and saw skiers facing 40 mph winds and a 1.4 degress Fahrenheit temperature.
He went on to reveal that it was the pain he felt after the area thawed that had him in the most pain.
“When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," he explained.
Lindholm finished in 28th place.
According to a Reuters story, this isn't Lindholm's first time suffering from a frozen penis. The source said the skier faced a similar situation during a race in Finland last year.
