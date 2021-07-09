Fire Explosion seeks sound system glory in Guinness Sounds of Greatness clash

KINGSTON, Jamaica— For DJ Fire Biggs of sound system Fire Explosion, making it to the finals of the Guinness Sounds of Greatness clash competition this year is due in large part to a personal philosophy.

“I tell myself that the real competition is to be better today than I was yesterday,” said Fire Biggs, whose real name is Akeem Ranglin.

Fire Biggs is known in dancehall circles but the DJ says it will be his skill and musical talent that will outdo DJ Naz in the GSOG finals set to air tonight on TVJ.

“It is an overwhelming feeling to make it to the finals, it shows that hard work really pays off,” said Fire Biggs. Noting that his love of music kick started his career in the entertainment industry in 2006, the DJ declared that he had always had a special love and passion for the business.

“The name Fire Biggs came about because I once saw Fire Links, which was one of the best sound systems back in the day in my community and I was amazed by their talent. I decided to write Fire Links on my sound system. A few days later, someone saw Fire Links on my speaker box and told me that 'Fire Biggs' should be my name because of my size,” he recalled.

This is not Fire Biggs' first time as a GSOG contestant. The selector competed with Real Money on numerous occasions and won with that team in 2019. He later entered the competition independently with his own sound system called Fire Explosion.

Even though he will be facing DJ Naz in the finals, he asserts that he has nothing but respect for the lone female in the competition, and views the clash as an opportunity to just have fun and put on a show. “Guinness Sounds of Greatness is one of the best competitions and has allowed me to get exposure especially during this trying time. I want to thank Guinness for the opportunity.”