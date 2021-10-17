Fire at Church Corner Disposal Site

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) assisted by the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), is working to extinguish a fire at the Church Corner Disposal facility in St Thomas.

Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, says his team was alerted to a fire at the facility at approximately 4:00 am on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The JFB was subsequently notified, and two units were dispatched to the site.

“We activated the usual protocols when we were alerted, and the fire brigade joined us quickly on the scene. There are two water trucks on location supplying water to the team. Cover material (soil) is stockpiled at all our facilities, so we have enough material at the location to help us combat this blaze. Owners of tipper trucks have been called in to assist us with spreading this material. However, there was some reluctance as it is a no-movement day. We sought the assistance of the Head of the St Thomas Police Division, Superintendent Allison Byfield, and trucks are on the way to assist us with covering the affected zone. Based on the size of the engulfed area, our teams are working assiduously to return the facility to normality by late afternoon,” Gordon said.

The incident will be reported to the National Environmental and Planning Agency (NEPA) and a timeline provided for smothering the smoke.

Arthur Hall