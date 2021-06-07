VIDEO: Fire at Constant Spring Road Tax Office

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Firefighters from the Half-Way-Tree Fire Station were called to the Constant Spring Tax Office in St Andrew, where there was a fire this morning.

District Officer M Bailey Hall told OBSERVER ONLINE that a refrigerator caught fire in the registry room.

“When we went in, it [the fire] was in a registry room so it was confined to the refrigerator and papers. Immediately, we put one medium jet into operation and within the next five minutes it was under control,” Bailey Hall said.

She went on to share that poor ventilation and limited visibility was a major challenge for firefighters, but said the situation is now under control.

The district officer was unable to state the extent of the damage at the time of this publication. She said further investigations will be carried out.