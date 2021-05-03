Fire at Hammond's Pastry Place in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Workers at Hammond's Pastry Place in downtown Savanna-la-Mar, were today left bewildered as the popular restaurant was engulfed by flames.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the fire started in the kitchen about 2:30 pm. It was quickly put under control by fire fighters who were early on the scene.

District Officer R Simpson of the Jamaica Fire Brigade said “The fire started in one of the deep fryers. Water doesn't work well with oil, so flour and sand were used to out it.”

Most of the damage was concentrated in the kitchen area of the restaurant. Despite this, much work will be required to refurbish the restaurant before it can be reopened for business. This has left many of the staff worried. During a time when jobs are hard to come by as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuilding, for both staff and owners, will be a heavy burden.

Hammond's Pastry Place — a household name in the parish — is owned by Russel Hammond, a former Member of Parliament. The restaurant is known for its pastry, bread, pudding, cakes and more, but expanded over the years to include breakfast and dinner meals with chicken, pork, beef and fish on the menu.

Rosalee Wood