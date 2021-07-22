Fire at Hydel High; blaze breaks out in main office

Fire at Hydel High; blaze breaks out in main officeThursday, July 22, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Students at Hydel High School in St Catherine were sent scampering for cover Thursday morning after a fire broke out in the school's main office.
A student who spoke with Observer Online said that students first noticed smoke coming from the main office and alerted the auxiliary staff.
''At one point, I thought there was going to be an explosion because where the fire is, there's some electrical stuff there,'' 16-year-old Morgan Samuels told Observer Online.
The teenager said that she was on the compound to sit one of her Caribbean Secondary Examination Council exams.
She said the auditorium where the 9: 00 am examination was to take place is directly in front of the building now on fire.
Members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade are now on the scene trying to control the fire which, according to students, has begun to spread.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
