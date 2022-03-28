Fire at Retirement Disposal facility in St James

A section of the Retirement Disposal site in St James is now on fire.

The fire was discovered on Monday at approximately 8:00 am.

According to reports, the western section of the facility that is being used as the active cell/tipping face has been affected.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade are currently in the process of extinguishing the blaze

“Our operation procedures, as it relates to fires, have been activated and stockpiled cover material at the facility is being used to assist with combatting the blaze. At this time, smoke nuisance is minimal, and we are working assiduously to return operations at the disposal facility to normality in the shortest possible time,” Sharnon Williams, customer relations officer of WPM Waste Management Limited said in a release.

More details soon.