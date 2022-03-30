Fire at Retirement landfill almost extinguished

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Despite getting copious amounts of rain on Wednesday, it is said to have hampered the efforts of the team at the Retirement landfill in St James in their bid to completely cover the burning area.

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon, made the disclosure explaining that the trucks had a hard time navigating the area due to heavy rain throughout the day.

"There was a lot of rain today, as a matter of fact, I just spoke to my people and they said it just eased up slightly but the trucks are skidding. It really was hard rain for most of today," he said.

Gordon explained that if not for the amount of rain, they would have wrapped things up during the early part of Wednesday which they had initially projected for.

"The objective was that this would finish by mid-morning into a maximum midday. So when you see us there this hour of the evening it means that, though the rains are helpful in a sense, it set us back significantly. When it is very heavy rains you can't do nothing," he added.

Gordon however noted that the team is still on location and won't be leaving until everything is sorted out this evening.

"The men are still there and hoping that they can wrap it up," he said.

"There is a little bit of smoke there now, very minimal smoke but we haven't finished cover the area yet which is when we would declare its conclusion. We have probably about five per cent of the area that burn, left to cover. So there is no flames, and there is minimal smoke" Gordon added.

The fire started on Monday and has been burning since. Teams from the Jamaica Fire Brigade and work crews from the NSWMA have been working to bring the blaze under control.

Throughout Monday and Tuesday, high winds further exacerbated the issue causing the fire to spread. However by Tuesday evening the teams managed to contain the blaze and had brought things under control.

