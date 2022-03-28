Fire at Rocky Point Seafood restaurant leaves 24 jobless

Fire at Rocky Point Seafood restaurant leaves 24 joblessMonday, March 28, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Twenty-four people have been left jobless after fire gutted the popular Rocky Point Seafood restaurant in Clarendon early Monday morning.
The fire, which began shortly after 4:00 am, damaged the main building and the main dining area.
Deputy Superintendent in charge of the Fire Brigade Clarendon Branch, Dennis Lyon, said they received a call five minutes after the blaze started.
"The brigade received a call of a building on fire at White Sand Beach, Rocky Point. On arrival, the restaurant and reception area were engulfed in flames. The brigade got into operation and was able to bring the fire under control, [it] was subsequently extinguished. We are concerned because there are two buildings on the property and both were destroyed and they were not in proximity of each other," he said.
Up to noon, investigators were still at the scene doing further assessments to determine the cause of the fire.
In December, a section of the property was destroyed by fire. It was later refurbished. However, that same structure was once again completely destroyed in Monday morning's fire.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy