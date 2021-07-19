Fire at Sandals Golf and Country Club

Fire at Sandals Golf and Country ClubMonday, July 19, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica –Sandals Resorts International has confirmed that there was a fire at the clubhouse of its Sandals Golf and Country Club in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday.
“We are pleased to share that there were no injuries and we thank the Jamaica Fire Brigade for its swift actions in extinguishing the fire, the cause of which is still being investigated,” Sandals said in a press release.
The company said the golf club will re-open on Wednesday, July 21, noting its commitment to continuing to provide guests and golfers “with the world-class golfing experience they have come to know and expect.”
It added that alternate arrangements will be in place to ensure that its operations and usual offerings to include rentals and refreshments will continue.
“As we look ahead to rebuilding the clubhouse even bigger and better in true Sandals style, we want to thank all our team members, guests and visiting golfers for their continued support,” the company said.
