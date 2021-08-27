Fire brigade says protesting drivers broke away from union, do not represent general sentiment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) has dismissed a protest by contract drivers at its headquarters Thursday, saying the demonstration did not represent the sentiment of the majority of that group of workers.

In a statement Friday, the JFB sought to clarify the circumstances around the protest, stating that the demonstrators represented a faction of drivers who broke away from the National Workers Union (NWU) which has bargaining rights for them.

The protesting drivers had alleged poor treatment and wages, and discrepancies with their contracts, demanding urgent attention from the JFB and the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to have their issues resolved.

Read: WATCH: 'Fed up' drivers stage protest at Jamaica Fire Brigade

However, Commissioner of the JFB, Stewart Beckford said the demonstrators, who had stated that they are represented by the Jamaica Civil Service Association, are trying to enter into the far-advanced negotiations between the JFB and the NWU, which represents the vast majority of the drivers, technicians and body men who work for the organisation.

“The NWU won bargaining rights in 2014, and the negotiations in which we are presently engaged really intensified in the last financial year. We have a cordial relationship with the union's leadership, and we have made good progress regarding the items in their Statement of Claim, and I am certain that we will be able to sign a Heads of Agreement with the NWU very shortly.

“What has happened is that these contract drivers who protested yesterday, were originally represented by the NWU. For whatever reason, they decided to terminate their membership in that union, which is the one that has bargaining rights for them. They decided to join the Jamaica Civil Service Association, which has tried to convince us that they should now be given a place at the bargaining table, along with the NWU, to represent these workers' interests. This cannot be done, as the JCSA has no bargaining rights, and indeed, has not even served a claim on the Jamaica Fire Brigade. The sentiments that were expressed in this protest yesterday, are therefore simply not true. It is the National Workers Union that represents this category of workers. The small number of contract drivers who protested yesterday, are the ones who broke away from the NWU,” Beckford explained.

He added that, “The Jamaica Fire Brigade is always sensitive to the needs and interests of its employees. In this regard, in relation to our contract drivers and related contract workers, I reiterate that we are very close to concluding our negotiations with the National Workers Union, and we look forward to signing an Agreement in very short order.”

The commissioner said the protest action did not affect its operations across the island.