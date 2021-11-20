UPDATE: Fire contained at Singer warehouse; damage could run into millions

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) says it is investigating the cause of Saturday morning's blaze at a warehouse for the furniture store Singer located at 2 Ashenheim Road in St Andrew.

An adjoining warehouse owned by PRS Entertainment was also damaged by the flames.

Up to Saturday afternoon, several fire units and some 56 firefighters were at the scene conducting cooling down operations.

The fire started sometime about 2:00 am Saturday. Firefighters were alerted to the scene sometime later.

JFB'S Public Relations Officer, Emilio Ebanks, said that he and his team initially responded with two units from the Trench Town and York Park fire stations.

"On arrival the units called for assistance and we sent four additional units. So on the scene... we have four units from Kingston, two units from St Catherine, with 56 firefighters," he said, adding that the fire has been contained.

"So far, there has been extensive damage to the Singer warehouse and moderate damage to PRS Entertainment," Ebanks indicated.

While the cost of the damage is not yet determined, it is estimated that it could run into millions of dollars.