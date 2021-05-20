Fire destroys commercial building in MoBay

Fire destroys commercial building in MoBayThursday, May 20, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Fire of unknown origin destroyed a commercial building, which once housed three welding shops, on Roosevelt Avenue in Montego Bay, St James, last night.
Superintendent in charge of the St James Fire Department, Dolfin Doeman, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the Freeport Fire Station received the distress call about 8:11 pm and responded with three units.
There were no loss of lives or injuries.
Investigations are underway.
The incident occurred a day after the Granville Police Station was destroyed and two young children perished, in separate fires, in the parish of St James.
Rochelle Clayton
