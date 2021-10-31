Fire destroys section of Evita's Restaurant

Fire destroys section of Evita's RestaurantSunday, October 31, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica— There have been reports of a fire which destroyed a section of Evita’s Restaurant, located at Eden Bowers Road in Ocho Rios, St Ann late Saturday evening.
Reports are that about 10:17 pm the operator of the establishment, Eva Myers, along with employees, were at the restaurant, when another employee who was in the dining room saw fire coming from a section of the building which houses the office.
The employee raised an alarm and a taxi operator who was passing by made contact with the police and fire department.
The Fire Department reported that the fire was extinguished with the use of four fire units from the Ocho Rios and St Ann’s Bay services.
The property is said to be insured, however the estimated cost of the damage is not yet ascertained.
There was no report of injury.
