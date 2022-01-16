Fire destroys shops at Charles Gordon Market

ST JAMES, Jamaica- Firefighters from the St James Fire Department are now battling a fire at the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay.

Checks made by OBSERVER ONLINE indicate that about 10:00 am on Sunday some four shops at the rear of the facility were seen on fire.

Three units from the Freeport Fire Station have responded to the blaze.

There are no reports of injury

Additional information to come.

-Rochelle Clayton