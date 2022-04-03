Fire destroys shops in Portmore Fishing Village

Fire destroys shops in Portmore Fishing VillageSunday, April 03, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A fire of unknown origin destroyed several shops and stalls at the New Forum Fishing Village in Portmore, St Catherine, early this morning.
According to District Officer, Norman Purring, of the St Catherine Fire Department, they received a call at about 2:00 am and on arrival at the location they saw several buildings on fire.
“On our arrival we saw multiple buildings fully ablaze. The unit quickly engaged to extinguish the [fire] and at this point in time I cannot say what caused the fire,” a fire-fighter who was on the scene said.
At this time it is unclear the cost of the damage to the buildings.
More details to come.
