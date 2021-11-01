Fire extinguished at cult church

Fire extinguished at cult churchMonday, November 01, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – Firefighters responded to a blaze at the Albion, St James headquarters of the controversial Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries church on Monday morning.
The fire was not the work of arsonists as some people have claimed, a representative of the Jamaica Fire Brigade told OBSERVER ONLINE.
“Workers had been using fire to get rid of garbage on the compound of the church when the fire got out of control and firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze. The Ministry of Health had advised the owners of the church to get rid of rotten meat that was causing a stench in the community,” the representative said.
The Jamaica Observer had previously reported that there was a stench emanating from the garbage-strewn compound and rotting meat in the fly-infested building that had been the scene of three deaths recently.
The St James Public Health Services had served notices on the owners of the building to clean up the property.
