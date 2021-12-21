Fire guts old MLSS building

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An old building that used to house the Ministry of Labour and Social Security was gutted by fire in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The building, located at the intersection of North and East streets in downtown Kingston, was unoccupied at the time of the fire, OBSERVER ONLINE understands.

Emeleo Ebanks, public relations officer at the Jamaica Fire Brigade, said firefighters received a call about the fire about 1:05 am. He said four units, three from York Park and one from Rollington Town fire stations, went to the scene to fight the fire.

Ebanks said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The cost of the damage has not been ascertained.

A video of the fire has been posted on social media.

The building, which has not been in use for more than five years, used to be where farmworkers going on overseas employment were processed before leaving.