Fire leaves one dead, three homeless in Savanna-la-Mar

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - An early morning fire in the community of Harmony Town in Savanna-la-Mar claimed the life of one and left three others homeless on Sunday.

Dead is 55-year-old Lancedale Harding, a resident of the community.

"We heard crying, when I rushed out [there were] flames on this house," Omar Farquharson, among those left homeless, told Observer Online. "I tried to out it. The more water I throw the more flames come up. I couldn't save Lance at all, he already died. The grill was locked with a big padlock it never could open. My hand [was cut] while trying to save him. I had to run back to my house and take out the cylinder and save a few items. Everything got wet."

Ann-Marie Fairclough and Samar Vickers were also left homeless by the blaze.

Fairclough bemoaned that she has lost everything and that she has no idea where she will sleep Sunday night.

"Everything damaged at our house," Fairclough explained, "The fire truck tek a good while to come. But they reached right when our house catch fire. I don't know how mi ago manage, or which part mi ago go."

"Miss mi just a start," 24-year-old Vickers told Observer Online. "Mi just move out a mi grandmother house. Mi nah work, mi just a try. Mi no know weh mi ago sleep tonight."

Julian Chang, PNP Councillor caretaker of the Savanna-la-Mar division is appealing to anyone who can assist the family.

"I just want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Lance who lost his life and all the other persons who have experienced the burning out of their homes," Chang stated. "I am appealing to anyone who can assist, get in touch with me."

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Fire Station stated that a candle may have caused the fire.

Harding is said to have recently had a stroke that hampered his movement. Several residents explained that his family members and friends were taking care of him up to his tragic death.

Rosalee Wood