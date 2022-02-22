WATCH: Fire raging at downtown Kingston 'Ray Ray' market

WATCH: Fire raging at downtown Kingston 'Ray Ray' marketTuesday, February 22, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A massive fire is now raging in the downtown Kingston market district in the area known as Ray Ray.
The wooden stalls are engulfed and one fire unit is on scene in an effort to extinguish the blaze.
Only last year the location suffered a similar fate.
In fact, over the last few years, the heavily trafficked area has suffered three fire incidents.
One vendor in the market was seen exiting a taxi holding her hands on her head saying "another one [fire] again.”
