Fire razes Falmouth church

FALMOUTH, Trelawny- Fire of unknown origin razed the Faith International Harvest Church in Falmouth during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The fire also spread to a nearby building causing extensive damage.

A despondent Eugent McLean, overseer of the church, told OBSERVER ONLINE that members were at the church on Wednesday night where they held bible studies.

"Nothing has been saved," the churchman said.

