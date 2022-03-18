Fire razes homes in Maxfield Avenue

Fire razes homes in Maxfield AvenueFriday, March 18, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A huge fire has gutted several wooden houses along Burcham Lane in the Maxfield Avenue area.
The fire has left several people homeless, including the elderly.
It is believed that the fire started by an act of arson. Residents reported that the fire was lit by an occupant who was engaged in a quarrel with a family member.
