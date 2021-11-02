Firearm, ammo seized during police operation in Grants Pen

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A team of officers assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division seized a Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds during an operation on Fagan Avenue, Grants Pen in Kingston 8, on Monday.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 5:30 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw three men. On seeing the police, one of the men reportedly dropped a bag he was carrying. The men were accosted and the bag was retrieved. Upon examination, the illegal firearm and ammunition were found inside of the bag.

The identities of the three men are being withheld pending further investigation.