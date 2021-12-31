Firearm, ammo seized during police operation in Salt Spring

Firearm, ammo seized during police operation in Salt SpringFriday, December 31, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police on Thursday seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition while on patrol in Salt Spring, St James.
The police said that about 10:30 pm, a police team was on mobile patrol in the area when a search was conducted on the premises and a brown shopping bag containing a Taurus 9mm pistol with three 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under a tree.
No one was arrested in connection with the recovery, the police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy