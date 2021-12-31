Firearm, ammo seized during police operation in Salt Spring

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The police on Thursday seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition while on patrol in Salt Spring, St James.

The police said that about 10:30 pm, a police team was on mobile patrol in the area when a search was conducted on the premises and a brown shopping bag containing a Taurus 9mm pistol with three 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under a tree.

No one was arrested in connection with the recovery, the police said.