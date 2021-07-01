Firearm, ammo seized in Kingston 11

Firearm, ammo seized in Kingston 11Thursday, July 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Police officers from the St Andrew South Police Division have reported that a Hi-Point .45 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing two .45 cartridges was seized by a team of officers on Wednesday, June 30.
Reports from the police are that about 5:05 pm, the team was conducting operations on Willow Drive, Kingston 11 where a group of men were seen. Upon seeing the police, the men ran towards the rear of an abandoned building, escaping in the area. The building was searched and the weapon found.
Investigations are ongoing.
