Firearm, ammo seized in Linstead

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Linstead police are reporting the seizure a firearm during an operation in the Van Fair Housing Scheme in St Catherine today.

The police said that between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm, an operation was carried out in the housing scheme when a brown paper bag was found with a Sig-Sauer 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing fourteen cartridges.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.