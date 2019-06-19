Firearm, ammo seized in Papine; one man in custody

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man was taken into police custody following the seizure of Ruger 9mm pistol and seven 9mm rounds of ammunition in the Mona Commons area of Papine, St Andrew yesterday.

Reports from the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) are that about 3:00 pm, a joint police/military operation was conducted in the area and the firearm and ammunition found at a premises during a search.

The man was subsequently taken into custody, but his identity is being withheld at this time, CCU said.