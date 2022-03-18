Firearm, ammunition seized in Kingston, man in custody

Firearm, ammunition seized in Kingston, man in custodyFriday, March 18, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – One man was arrested in connection with the discovery of a firearm and eleven rounds of ammunition on Morgan's Lane, Kingston 8.
The seizure comes after a shooting incident in the area on Thursday, March 17.
Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 7:30 pm, three men were involved in an altercation— one of the men left the area and returned with a firearm and fired at the two other men, injuring them.
One of the men, in fear of his life, used a machete to chop the gunman. The gunman fled the scene and a report was made to the police.
The area was searched and one CZP09 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was found at nearby premises.
The police then pursued leads which subsequently led to the gunman's arrest.
All three men were taken to hospital for treatment. The gunman was placed under police guard.
Investigations are ongoing.
