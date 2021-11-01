Firearm and ammunition found in abandoned building in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica- One 9mm Browning pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the St Ann Police during an operation in Content Gardens Road in the parish on Sunday, October 31.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay Police are that about 11:00 am, lawmen were conducting a search in the area when the illegal firearm and ammunition was found behind an abandoned building.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.