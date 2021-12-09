Firearm and ammunition seized in Duhaney Park

KINGSTON, Jamaica – One Ruger P90 pistol with a magazine containing nine .45 cartridges was seized by the police during an operation on Carifta Avenue in Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 on Wednesday, December 8.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that at about 11:40 pm, a patrol team responded to a call of loud noise at the location.

On their arrival, cars were seen leaving the area. A search was subsequently carried out and the firearm and ammunition found in nearby bushes.

Two men were taken into custody for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

However, investigations into the discovery are ongoing.