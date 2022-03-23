Firearm and ammunition seized in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica— A team of officers assigned to the Hanover Police Division seized one Beretta pistol with two magazines and three .40 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Green Island, Hanover on Tuesday, March 22.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 9 pm, lawmen were in the area when a church compound was searched and the weapon and ammunition were found in bushes.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.