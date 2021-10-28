Firearm and ammunition seized in Manchester

Firearm and ammunition seized in ManchesterThursday, October 28, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – The Manchester police say they have seized one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on Caledonia Road, Mandeville on Wednesday, October 27.
Reports are that about 3:45 pm, lawmen were in the area on patrol when the driver of a vehicle was signalled to stop.
The driver disobeyed and was chased.
When the vehicle came to a stop the occupants allegedly ran from the vehicle into a heavily vegetated area.
The vehicle was searched and the firearm and ammunition found.
No one was taken into custody.
Investigations continue.
