Firearm and ammunition seized in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – The Manchester police say they have seized one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on Caledonia Road, Mandeville on Wednesday, October 27.

Reports are that about 3:45 pm, lawmen were in the area on patrol when the driver of a vehicle was signalled to stop.

The driver disobeyed and was chased.

When the vehicle came to a stop the occupants allegedly ran from the vehicle into a heavily vegetated area.

The vehicle was searched and the firearm and ammunition found.

No one was taken into custody.

Investigations continue.