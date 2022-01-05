Firearm and ammunition seized in St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized in Nannyville Gardens in St Andrew on Tuesday, January 04.

According to police reports at about 9:40 pm, a police team was on mobile patrol in the community when they saw a man fleeing the area.

He was accosted and searched. A firearm was found in his waistband.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.