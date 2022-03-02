Firearm and ammunition seized in St James

Firearm and ammunition seized in St JamesWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Police Division seized one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition during a joint police/ military operation in Greenwood, St James on Tuesday.
Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that about 11:45 pm, lawmen were in the area when an open lot was searched and the illegal firearm was seen hidden under a rock in bushes.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
