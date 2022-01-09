Firearm and ammunition seized in St James, three in custody

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Three people, including a female, were taken into police custody following the seizure of one Glock pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm cartridge during a joint police/ military operation in Providence Heights, St James on Sunday.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that between the hours of 5:30 and 6:45 am, a team was conducting operations in the community when a house occupied by the three was searched and the weapon found.

They were subsequently arrested pending further investigations.