Firearm and ammunition seized in Trelawny

FALMOUTH, Trelawny— A Glock pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were seized during a police operation in Race Course Lane area in Trelawny on Saturday.

The police stated that about 9:30 pm, lawmen were in the area when a man was observed riding a bicycle. On the approach of the officers he reportedly threw an object into nearby bushes before attempting to flee. He was subsequently subdued and the bag containing the firearm and ammunition were recovered.

The man was taken into custody in connection with the seizure however his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.