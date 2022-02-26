Firearm found in car trunk; two men in custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A BMW motorcar was intercepted and a firearm and several rounds of ammunition seized by a patrol team on Gore Terrace, Kingston 10, on Saturday, February 26.

Two men were taken into custody as a result of the seizure.

Reports are that about 7:10 am, a police team observed a BMW motor car committing a traffic breach and signalled the driver to stop. The driver complied; he and his passenger were, however, behaving in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the officers. A search of the vehicle resulted in a 9mm Springfield pistol along with 18 cartridges being found in a bag inside the car trunk.