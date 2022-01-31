Firearm found in downtown Kingston cellar

Firearm found in downtown Kingston cellarMonday, January 31, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Central Police are reporting that they have seized a Browning 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Kingston Lane in downtown Kingston.
The find happened at approximately 6:11 am on Monday, January 31.
Reports are that the lawmen were on an operation in the community when the cellar of a house was searched and the weapon found.
No one was taken into custody in connection with the find.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy