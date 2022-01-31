Firearm found in downtown Kingston cellar

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Central Police are reporting that they have seized a Browning 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition during a joint police/military operation on Kingston Lane in downtown Kingston.

The find happened at approximately 6:11 am on Monday, January 31.

Reports are that the lawmen were on an operation in the community when the cellar of a house was searched and the weapon found.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the find.