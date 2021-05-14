Firearm found in plastic bag

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Four people were taken into custody following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Effortville, Clarendon earlier today.

The police said that the suspects were arrested during an operation between 5:30 am and 8:00 am, during which the firearm—a Taurus 9mm pistol—and two rounds of ammunition were found wrapped in a plastic bag in a yard.

The occupants of the house were subsequently arrested.