Firearm handed over to police on Hip Strip, MoBay

ST JAMES, Jamaica – The St James Police say they seized a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds at an establishment on the Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, formerly Hip Strip, Montego Bay, yesterday (Friday, April 9).

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that lawmen were alerted to the establishment about 9:50 am and the illegal firearm handed over to them. No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations continue, the police said.