Firearm seized, several persons detained in Tower Hill operation

Firearm seized, several persons detained in Tower Hill operationWednesday, October 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police have so far seized a firearm and detained a number of persons for questioning in a major operation by the security forces along Yacca Avenue in Tower Hill, St Andrew on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the seized firearm is a Ruger 9mm pistol. Several rounds of ammunition was also seized.
The operation is aimed at disrupting criminal activities in the St Andrew South Police Division.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy